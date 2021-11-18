Wildwood man charged with attempted murder in Middle Township incident

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Wildwood man is charged with attempted murder after police say he entered a Rio Grande home, shot a victim and injured another.
Support Local Journalism
Christopher Speigel entered the home in the 300 block of Route 47 South and fired a shot at a male victim that missed, police said in a news release. He then struck the male victim and a female victim with the butt of the handgun.
Speigel fled in his vehicle, leaving the gun at the scene, police said. He was later arrested at his Wildwood home.
Speigel is charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.