Wildwood man charged with attempted murder in Middle Township incident
Wildwood man charged with attempted murder in Middle Township incident

Middle Township Police Department

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Wildwood man is charged with attempted murder after police say he entered a Rio Grande home, shot a victim and injured another.

Christopher Speigel entered the home in the 300 block of Route 47 South and fired a shot at a male victim that missed, police said in a news release. He then struck the male victim and a female victim with the butt of the handgun.

Speigel fled in his vehicle, leaving the gun at the scene, police said. He was later arrested at his Wildwood home.

Speigel is charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

