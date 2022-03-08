Wildwood man charged in domestic assault

WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested after police responded to a domestic dispute Sunday evening.
Officers visited the unidentified residence about 8:30 p.m. and found an assault victim with injuries inside. Officers were given probable cause to pursue Nyejai Price, 26, as the suspect, police said in a news release.
After fleeing the home, Price was found by officers and refused to surrender before eventually being apprehended, police said.
Price was charged with simple assault, obstruction of the administration of law and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
