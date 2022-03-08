Wildwood man charged after Sunday domestic dispute

WILDWOOD — A city man faces multiple charges after police responded to a domestic dispute Sunday evening, police said.
Officers responded to an unidentified residence around 8:30 p.m. and found an unidentified assault victim with injures inside. Officers were given probable cause to pursue Nyejai Price, 26, as the suspect, police said.
After fleeing the home, Price was located by officers and refused to surrender before eventually being apprehended, police said.
Police charged Price with simple assault, obstruction to the administration of law and resisting arrest. Price was transported to the Cape May County Jail, police said.
County Sheriff's Office records state Price is being held in the jail without bail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.