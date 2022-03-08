 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildwood man charged after Sunday domestic dispute

  • 0

WILDWOOD — A city man faces multiple charges after police responded to a domestic dispute Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to an unidentified residence around 8:30 p.m. and found an unidentified assault victim with injures inside. Officers were given probable cause to pursue Nyejai Price, 26, as the suspect, police said.

After fleeing the home, Price was located by officers and refused to surrender before eventually being apprehended, police said.

Police charged Price with simple assault, obstruction to the administration of law and resisting arrest. Price was transported to the Cape May County Jail, police said.

County Sheriff's Office records state Price is being held in the jail without bail.

Wildwood Police Logo

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving on March 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News