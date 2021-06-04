Wildwood man arrested on weapons charges

WILDWOOD — A 911 call reporting shots fired Tuesday night led to the arrest of a city man, police said Friday.
Jorge Aviles-Morales, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to be in possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Investigators responded to the 100 block of East Schellenger Avenue and found ammunition fragments and shell casings from a .40 caliber firearm. After a verbal dispute between two groups, one or more firearms were discharged, police said in a news release.
Aviles-Morales was arrested Thursday and is being held at Cape May County jail.
— John Russo
John Russo
Sports Reporter/copy editor
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
