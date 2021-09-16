Wildwood man arrested on gun, drug charges after altercation

WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last week after he was found to have been in possession of a handgun during a fight, police said Thursday.

At 11:24 a.m. Sept. 8, police received several calls reporting a physical altercation in the 200 block of East Burk Avenue, the department said in a news release. Police were also told that one person involved in the fight was armed with a handgun.

After arriving on scene and detaining several people, officers encountered Richard Grillo, 44, who eyewitnesses said was the person in possession of a gun, police said.

Officers found a Daisy Model 189 BB pistol at the scene and learned that a second firearm was used in the altercation, police said.

As a result, police executed a search warrant of Grillo's house, where they found a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol with ammunition.

Grillo was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam) and theft of 120 tablets of prescribed medicine. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

