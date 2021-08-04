Wildwood man arrested in July murder

WILDWOOD — Police arrested a 37-year-old city man in a murder that occurred last month, authorities said Wednesday.
Police responded to the 200 block of East Robert Avenue on July 14 for a report of a medical emergency. There they found the unresponsive body of 38-year-old Jason Ruiz, of Wildwood. Authorities did not specify whether Ruiz was found dead at the scene or died later from his injuries.
An investigation by city police detectives and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office led to the arrest of Jeremias Ortiz, who has been charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
The attack was an isolated incident, Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Wildwood police at 609-522-0222 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.
