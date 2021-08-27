 Skip to main content
Wildwood man arrested attempting to break into home, police say
WILDWOOD — A residential burglary alarm led to the arrest of an 18-year-old city man, police said Friday.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of West Poplar Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a residential burglary in progress, according to a news release from the department. The owner of the property received notification from a security surveillance system of an intruder. The owner was able to provide a physical description of the intruder to police.

Police set up a perimeter and conducted a tactical entry into the residence. During the search, a man, later identified as Naishon Price, attempted to exit through a side door at the rear of the building, police said. He was arrested.

Price was charged with burglary and sent to the Cape May County jail.

— John Russo

