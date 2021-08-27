Wildwood man arrested attempting to break into home, police say

WILDWOOD — A residential burglary alarm led to the arrest of an 18-year-old city man, police said Friday.
Police responded to a home in the 100 block of West Poplar Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a residential burglary in progress, according to a news release from the department. The owner of the property received notification from a security surveillance system of an intruder. The owner was able to provide a physical description of the intruder to police.
Police set up a perimeter and conducted a tactical entry into the residence. During the search, a man, later identified as Naishon Price, attempted to exit through a side door at the rear of the building, police said. He was arrested.
Price was charged with burglary and sent to the Cape May County jail.
— John Russo
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.