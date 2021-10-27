 Skip to main content
Wildwood domestic assault leads to child porn charges
WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested Tuesday morning after he reported a domestic assault by his ex-girlfriend that turned out to be over child porn on his cellphone, police said Wednesday.

About 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue, where Leonel Torres-Rodriguez reported being physically assaulted, police said in a news release.

Officers learned the assault occurred as a direct result of Torres-Rodriguez being in possession, on his phone, of compromising and nude photographs and videos of a prepubescent child, police said.

A search warrant uncovered evidence connecting Torres-Rodriguez to digital images and videos of unclothed and nude prepubescent children, police said. The material was contained on a SIM card that was removed from a phone. 

Torres-Rodriguez, 33, of Wildwood, was charged with invasion of privacy, endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child pornography and endangering the welfare of a child by failing to provide legal duty and care for a child.

Torres-Rodriguez is being held in the Cape May County jail.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office assisted the investigation.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

