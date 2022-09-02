 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Crest woman charged with drunken driving, assaulting police officer

WILDWOOD CREST — A borough woman was arrested after she hit a parked car while driving drunk and then assaulted an officer, police said Friday.

Cpl. Cole Sawyer and Officer Michael McInerney responded to the 5800 block of New Jersey Avenue about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found Sandra Vogel, 58, standing outside her vehicle after she struck a parked vehicle, causing heavy damage to it while attempting to back her vehicle into a driveway, police said.

Further investigation revealed Vogel was intoxicated, police said. She was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where she was then accused of assaulting Officer Domanik Auch by striking him in the chest, police said. Auch was not injured.

Vogel was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, obstructing administration of law, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated. She also was issued summonses for driving while suspended, reckless driving and being an unlicensed driver. She was released on summonses pending court.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

