 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Crest police say North Wildwood woman stole from homes, vehicles
0 comments

Wildwood Crest police say North Wildwood woman stole from homes, vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}

Jim Yost of Elite Management and Advisory Services talks about how he advises condo boards to maintain oceanfront properties to protect structural integrity at Sea Pointe Village Condos in Diamond Beach.

WILDWOOD CREST — A North Wildwood woman was arrested after stealing items from at least nine people, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Seaview Avenue after a woman was seen hiding items around a building, police said in a news release.

Police found and approached the woman, 30-year-old Megan McDevitt. While the officers were talking to McDevitt, a resident flagged them down and said McDevitt was in possession of some of their belongings, police said. After speaking with other residents and reviewing surveillance footage, officers identified a total of nine victims from whom McDevitt stole.

A brief struggle ensued when the officers tried to arrest McDevitt, police said. She also tried to discard multiple hypodermic syringes from her pocket.

McDevitt was charged with burglary, theft, possession of a hypodermic syringe, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Cape May County jail.

Wildwood Crest Police Shield

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News