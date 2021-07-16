Wildwood Crest police say North Wildwood woman stole from homes, vehicles

WILDWOOD CREST — A North Wildwood woman was arrested after stealing items from at least nine people, police said Friday.
Officers responded to the 7100 block of Seaview Avenue after a woman was seen hiding items around a building, police said in a news release.
Police found and approached the woman, 30-year-old Megan McDevitt. While the officers were talking to McDevitt, a resident flagged them down and said McDevitt was in possession of some of their belongings, police said. After speaking with other residents and reviewing surveillance footage, officers identified a total of nine victims from whom McDevitt stole.
A brief struggle ensued when the officers tried to arrest McDevitt, police said. She also tried to discard multiple hypodermic syringes from her pocket.
McDevitt was charged with burglary, theft, possession of a hypodermic syringe, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
