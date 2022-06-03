Wildwood Crest police arrest Pennsylvania man after alleged assault

WILDWOOD CREST — Police arrested a Pennsylvania man early Thursday morning following a reported assault inside a car and found a loaded gun in his possession.
Officers responded to the call in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. and found Quenton Skrine, 27, of Lancaster, and an unidentified woman. Skrine was found to have assaulted the woman and was detained, police said.
While Skrine was placed under arrest, officers found a magazine with hollow-point bullets in his possession, then found a loaded handgun while canvassing where the dispute happened, police said.
Authorities later learned the gun was reported stolen out of York, Pennsylvania, police said.
Skrine was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property, and prohibited weapons and devices. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
