Wildwood Crest police arrest man with knife

WILDWOOD CREST — Police arrested an 18-year-old man they say was armed with a knife and making threats Monday inside a borough home.

Borough resident Kevin Castro-Gonzalez was approached by officers responding to a disturbance call at a home in the 100 block of East Orchid Avenue at 11:54 p.m. when they found him wielding a knife in a hallway, police said. Castro-Gonzalez dropped the knife before trying to fight off the officers.

Officers learned Castro-Gonzalez was threatening his family members before they arrived, police said.

Castro-Gonzalez was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on law enforcement. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.