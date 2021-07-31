Wildwood Crest police arrest man twice in three days for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

WILDWOOD CREST — A Pennsylvania man was arrested twice in three days after officers repeatedly found him in a drunk and disorderly state, police said Friday.

On July 22, officers responded to Cardinal Road and Atlantic Avenue for a report of a disorderly person in a parking lot, police wrote on Facebook. There, officers found 34-year-old Christopher Stonelake, who appeared highly intoxicated, uncooperative and confrontational. He was arrested but initially resisted and injured an officer during the struggle, police said.

Stonelake was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

Two days later, officers responded to the 5700 block of Ocean Avenue for a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance outside the hotels in the area, police said. They saw the suspect and determined it was again Stonelake, who appeared intoxicated while yelling obscenities. He again resisted arrest, but no officers were injured the second time, police said.

In addition to the charges from the first arrest, Stonelake was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on a summons pending court.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

