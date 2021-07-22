Wildwood Crest police arrest 2 on drug, DUI charges

WILDWOOD CREST — Two Pennsylvania men face DUI and drug charges following an arrest Monday.
At 2:20 a.m., police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 200 block of East Stockton Road. During the stop, the driver, Mickey Morrell, 20, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, was found to be under the influence, police said in a news release.
With assistance from Wildwood's K-9 unit, officers also discovered Morrell was in possession of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and clonazepam pills that were not prescribed to him, police said. Morrell and his passenger, Zachary Bommentre, 21, of Warminster, Pennsylvania, were arrested.
Morrell was charged with driving under the influence, possession of clonazepam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations. Bommentre was charged with possession of clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.
Both men were released on summonses pending court.
