WILDWOOD CREST — A 6-year-old was nearly shot by a gun discharged by a man walking next to the child at a borough motel, police said Tuesday.
Alexander Wiederhold, 30, of Frackville, Pennsylvania, was carrying bags into a room at an unidentified motel Thursday when he was shot in the leg, police said in a news release. The gun was in his waistband when it fired.
The child was walking next to Wiederhold when the gun was fired but was not injured. Wiederhold was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Investigators learned the gun was registered to Sabrina Sweed, 29, also of Frackville. Neither Sweed nor Wiederhold have a concealed carry permit in New Jersey, police said.
The gun was equipped with a high-capacity magazine armed with hollow-point bullets, police said.
Wiederhold and Sweed were each charged with possession of a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point ammunition. Wiederhold was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Wiederhold was taken to the Cape May County jail while Sweed was released on a summons pending court.
Police did not say whether Wiederhold and Sweed share a relationship with the child.
