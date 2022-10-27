Wildwood Crest man sentenced for shooting himself in leg, flooding jail cell

A Wildwood Crest man will spend 11 years in prison for three separate offenses he committed during the past two years.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Pamela D'Arcy on Thursday sentenced Christopher DiAntonio, 20, to five years for unlawful possession of a handgun, three years for possession of cocaine and three years for criminal mischief, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

DiAntonio committed each crime between 2020 and 2022, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The weapons charge stems from an incident in which DiAntonio shot himself in the leg at an Atlantic City Quality Inn motel. Police were called to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for the shooting, later learning DiAntonio had the gun without a permit, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Then, on July 14, 2021, Atlantic City police saw DiAntonio involved in drug sale in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers recovered 3 grams of cocaine from his pants pocket, the Prosecutor's Office said.

While at the Atlantic County jail for the other charges, DiAntonio this past May meddled with a sprinkler system, causing his cell to flood, the Prosecutor's Office said.