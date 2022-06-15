 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Crest man assaults officer, police say

Wildwood Crest police car
Press archives

WILDWOOD CREST — An officer was assaulted by a man questioned at his home during an assault investigation, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of West Syracuse Avenue. The report indicated an assault was possibly in progress, police said.

Officers asked Alberto Candelaria, 46, about being involved in the reported assault. While speaking with the officers, Candelaria became irritable, shoving one of them hard enough to dislodge their body camera from its holster, police said.

Candelaria resisted officers trying to place him into custody and was eventually subdued. Neither Candelaria nor the officers was injured during the scuffle, police said.

Candelaria was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, administration of law and disorderly conduct. He was released on a summons pending court.

His alleged involvement in the assault in progress was found to lack evidence, and his attack on the officers was unrelated and unprovoked, police said.

