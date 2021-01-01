 Skip to main content
Wildwood Crest man arrested after Wildwood police find drugs, cash, loaded gun during traffic stop
Wildwood Crest man arrested after Wildwood police find drugs, cash, loaded gun during traffic stop

Wildwood police arrest report

WILDWOOD — A Wildwood Crest man was arrested Wednesday after police found drugs, cash and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

At 11:51 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 5300 block of Park Boulevard, police said in a news release.

The driver, Edgardo Rodriguez-Concepcion, 38, consented to a search of the vehicle, police said. Officers found distribution quantities of heroin, cocaine and oxycodone, prepackaged for street-level sales, drug paraphernalia, about $1,000, which was seized for forfeiture purposes, and a .380 caliber Hi-Point handgun with ammunition in the magazine.

Rodriguez-Concepcion was charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm, certain person not to possess a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm with a nexus to narcotics distribution/sales and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

