Wildwood Crest grandparents charged with child endangerment

Carousel Icon Crime Scene lights
Press archives

WILDWOOD — Two small children are temporarily in the custody of the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, and their grandparents face charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Wildwood police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office, the children, ages 2 and 8, were found in living conditions that were “below an acceptable standard.”

The children had already been relocated from the parent’s home because of a child endangerment investigation by State Police, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. He described their situation as heartbreaking.

According to information released by police Wednesday, the children’s physical conditions were “deplorable and unacceptable.”

“The children were eventually transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, for evaluation by medical personnel,” Wildwood police said.

Phyllis and Luvone Jantti, both of Wildwood Crest and identified as the children’s grandparents, were each charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. They were released on summonses pending court.

Police said the investigation continues, and more charges are possible. The Division of Child Protection and Permanency will also conduct an inquiry.

Wildwood police responded to an address on Lake Road in a multiunit property at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in connection to a child endangerment investigation, authorities said. Once at the scene, the officers found out State Police were already investigating child endangerment.

According to Sutherland, the State Police Port Norris Barracks had begun an investigation of the children’s parents in Dorchester, a tiny community that is part of Maurice River Township in Cumberland County. He said the young children were placed with their grandparents while that investigation continued.

