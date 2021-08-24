 Skip to main content
Wildwood Crest contractor charged with theft
A building contractor from Wildwood Crest stands accused of taking funds and not completing construction work, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Tuesday.

The county Department of Consumer Affairs received complaints regarding John Ferry, 57, Sutherland said in a news release. Ferry allegedly took money from three separate people while not following through on building work that was agreed upon.

Ferry was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with theft in excess of $200,000. He was released on a summons pending court.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation or any alleged theft by a building contractor can call the Department of Consumer Affairs at 609-886-2903 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

