Who killed John Enders and his companion in Surf City? His daughter says it wasn't her.

+2 Pennsylvania woman charged in Surf City murders faces additional charges A Pennsylvania woman previously charged with the murders of her father and his girlfriend re…

"Our hearts are broken as we remember the light, love and laughter that Frenchie brought to us," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Marcus Evans, Pitoy's son-in-law, who lives in Virginia Beach, said in an interview, "They were the most beautiful people you'd ever meet in your life."

He said he and his wife, Valerie Lewis-Evans, who first called police when she hadn't heard from her mother, had been unaware of any hostility or tension between Enders and his daughter.

The Surf City firefighters put Pitoy's name into the memory plaque on the side of their building, usually reserved for their members. Frenchie Pitoy. Lest we forget.

The ultimate landing place

It took five more days for their bodies to be discovered, Enders in his big brown first-floor recliner, Pitoy still on the steps leading down to the living area. Both had "massive stab wounds," according to an affidavit filed by Surf City police Sgt. Victor Rice and released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

North Seventh Street had been the ultimate landing place for the widower, Enders, and the divorced Pitoy, his companion for most of the past two decades.