Whitesboro men arrested in Wildwood on gun and drug charges
Whitesboro men arrested in Wildwood on gun and drug charges

Wildwood police arrest report

WILDWOOD — A call for a large disturbance Sunday morning led to the arrest of two Whitesboro men, police said Wednesday.

Police received the call about 12:15 a.m. and responded to the Commissioner's Court Housing Authority Complex in the 3700 block of New Jersey Avenue, the department said in a news release. Officers detained 21-year-old Nick McNeal and 28-year-old Alexander Williams.

Video showed Williams discard a handgun. The gun, which was loaded, was recovered and secured as evidence, police said.

Police said they also secured two cars connected to the investigation, one of which contained distribution quantities of suspected cocaine.

McNeal was charged with obstruction and released on a summons.

Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a handgun, possession of a controlled dangerous substance/cocaine, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a certain public place/housing authority property. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

