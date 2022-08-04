Whitesboro man had sexual relationship with a minor, Prosecutor's Office says

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into his alleged relationship with a minor.
Abdul Blackmon, 26, of the township's Whitesboro neighborhood, is charged with manufacturing child pornography, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
He's being held at the Cape May County jail, the county's Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.
Blackmon, of West Dunbar Street, was investigated by both township police and the Prosecutor's Office.
Blackmon's charges are in first, second and third degrees, the Prosecutor's Office said.
First-degree crimes carry a 10-to 20-year prison term. Second-degree crimes carry five to 10 years, and third-degree offenses carry three to five years, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.
The investigation into Blackmon is ongoing, therefore anyone with information pertaining to the case should contact the Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135, or submit an anonymous tip online through cmcpo.tips. Cape May County Crime Stoppers can also also be reached, at 609-889-3597.
Additionally, the Cape May County Sheriff's Office is available for anonymous tips, at cmcsheriff.net.
