 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whitesboro man had sexual relationship with a minor, Prosecutor's Office says

  • 0

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into his alleged relationship with a minor.

Abdul Blackmon, 26, of the township's Whitesboro neighborhood, is charged with manufacturing child pornography, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He's being held at the Cape May County jail, the county's Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

Blackmon, of West Dunbar Street, was investigated by both township police and the Prosecutor's Office.

Blackmon's charges are in first, second and third degrees, the Prosecutor's Office said.

First-degree crimes carry a 10-to 20-year prison term. Second-degree crimes carry five to 10 years, and third-degree offenses carry three to five years, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

People are also reading…

The investigation into Blackmon is ongoing, therefore anyone with information pertaining to the case should contact the Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135, or submit an anonymous tip online through cmcpo.tips. Cape May County Crime Stoppers can also also be reached, at 609-889-3597.

Additionally, the Cape May County Sheriff's Office is available for anonymous tips, at cmcsheriff.net.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

New eruption of a volcanic fissure near the Icelandic capital

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News