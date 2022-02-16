Wheaten's use of police dog may be valid, testimony suggests

CAMDEN — The situation leading to a police dog attacking David Castellani outside Tropicana Atlantic City nearly nine years ago may have been justified, according to a defense witness who testified Wednesday during the federal excessive force trial for a suspended Atlantic City police officer.

Sterling Wheaten is charged with violating Castellani's civil rights and falsifying a police report related to the incident. His trial is being heard by Judge Renee Marie Bumb at the federal courthouse in Camden.

Bumb previously told the jury it should expect to review the case by Thursday.

David Ferland, a former New Hampshire police chief in the 1980s and former executive director of the U.S. Police Canine Association, served as an expert witness for the defense.

Ferland, who's also a college professor, has reviewed many police K-9 use-of-force policies worldwide. He's also been a consequential figure in training K-9 handlers, he said.

Ferland was given hypothetical scenarios based on the case and gave his expert opinion on them.

The defense described its scenario as one in which the suspect is combative with officers attempting to arrest them, and that the officers were unsure whether a weapon was on the suspect during the fight.

Using a police dog, in that case, would be "reasonable," Ferland said.

"I'm taking the totality of the circumstances into consideration," Ferland said. "I would have deployed immediately."

Castellani, 29, testified Tuesday, explaining that while he still lives an active life, including working out in a gym, he still feels pain from his injuries years later.

Ferland said police dogs are used for various means, including building searches, protecting property, and protecting officers and bystanders.

But scenarios deviate from each other, explaining that a higher threat level, in a majority of use-of-force policies, makes using dogs applicable.

Most guidelines, like Atlantic City's, he said, allow police dogs to attack people if a certain equation provoking a more forceful means of defense is met.

"It depends on the crime itself," Ferland said.

Castellani was indicted on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and inflicting harm on a law enforcement animal after an encounter with six officers, including Wheaten, outside Tropicana on June 15, 2013.

Castellani Tuesday admitted he was heavily intoxicated while swearing and arguing with officers after being removed from the casino because he was a minor at the time.

After pleading not guilty, Castellani applied for pretrial intervention, which allows defendants without a criminal record to avoid prosecution.

The officers managed to get Castellani on the ground but "feared for a weapon," likely a knife, while his right hand was left uncuffed and near his waistline, three of the officers testified Tuesday.

Wheaten and his K-9, Hagen, were called to the scene. Hagen bit Castellani in the chest, followed by more bites to his head and neck area, as the Linwood man tried to push the dog off him.

Based on his knowledge of Atlantic City's K-9 use-of-force policy, Ferland said using the police dog may have been justified, given the officers were unsure whether Castellani had a weapon.

Castellani and some of the officers did not recall hearing a warning that the animal was present. Atlantic City police officers, under their K-9 use-of-force policy at the time, should have warned Castellani but weren't required to do so, Ferland said.

Ferland, who said he would receive thousands of dollars as compensation for his testimony, acknowledged that police dogs are not trained to bite a person's head or neck area, usually targeting their legs to inflict pain.

Wheaten also "repeatedly" punched Castellani in the head during the encounter with the dog, Castellani said Tuesday. Doing so, Ferland said, is also justifiable, explaining that any officer's objective is to end a physical confrontation as quickly as possible.

The prosecution has questioned Wheaten's punches to Castellani, but Ferland said they were admissible under the policy.

"I would expect the handler to join the fight," Ferland said.

The prosecution, in its scenario, depicted an individual surrendering, which it claimed Castellani did, with Ferland saying a dog handler should avert using the animal if it happens. However, Castellani's hand being by his waist still could merit a heightened level of force because of a possible threat.

"I can't say if that's a surrender or not," Ferland said.

