A Weymouth Township man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison on aggravated assault charges stemming from a September 2020 incident in which he fired a gun at his girlfriend and responding police, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

James Weinerman, 31, originally agreed to a plea deal Nov. 2 in which he would serve an eight-year sentence for two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. But the court deviated from the original agreement — to the state's objection — and sentenced him to a term on par with a third-degree offense, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.

The state is expected to appeal the sentence.

On Sept. 12, 2020, State Police responded to a domestic dispute on South Jersey Avenue in Weymouth Township. They said Weinerman barricaded himself in his residence while in possession of multiple firearms.

Weymouth man pleads guilty following 2020 standoff with police MAYS LANDING — A Weymouth Township man who shot at his girlfriend’s car before barricading h…

After speaking with Weinerman's girlfriend, State Police learned earlier in the day the two engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Weinerman wouldn't let her and her children leave the residence. She told State Police that Weinerman said nobody was going to be able to leave and he would shoot the engine block of her car. He then fired a single round from a long gun, striking the front of her car while she was within 10 feet of it.

A 911 call was made, State Police said, and Weinerman barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. Crisis negotiators established contact with Weinerman. State Police's TEAMS Unit moved into position with two armored vehicles called Bearcats to initiate a possible breach of the residence.

After about five minutes, Weinerman fired several rounds out of an open rear doorway in the direction of one of the Bearcats, State Police said. The vehicle had about 10 state troopers either inside or behind it, State Police said. The rounds also struck other unoccupied vehicles in the proximity of the troopers, forcing State Police to retreat inside the Bearcat for safety.

After several hours of negotiations, Weinerman agreed to exit the residence and surrender. Weinerman forcefully resisted arrest, State Police said, prompting troopers to deploy a K-9, which bit Weinerman during the apprehension.