Weymouth man pleads guilty following 2020 standoff with police

MAYS LANDING — A Weymouth Township man who shot at his girlfriend's car before barricading himself in his home pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Wednesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

James Weinerman, 31, was arguing with the girlfriend before he shot at her vehicle while she was about 10 feet from it, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The plea deal includes eight years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

On Sept. 12, 2020, a 911 caller reported Weinerman firing a gun near the car while he threatened his girlfriend and her children, telling them they weren't allowed to leave the home.

Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014 MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County jury on Wednesday found a Pennsylvania man found guilty of…

Weinerman said no one would be able to leave if he shot the car's engine block, the Prosecutor's Office said.

State Police arrived at the home while Weinerman was barricading himself inside, causing an hours-long standoff, the Prosecutor's Office said.

During the standoff, Weinerman, from an open doorway, fired several rounds at one of two armed police vehicles at the scene.

The vehicle had about 10 state troopers either in or behind it, the Prosecutor's Office said.