West Deptford man accused of setting hospital worker on fire found dead

WEST DEPTFORD — The search for a Gloucester County man wanted for allegedly setting a hospital worker on fire in North Jersey ended Wednesday when the man was found dead.

Nicolas Pagano, of West Deptford, was found dead about 8 a.m. in Waterford Township, Camden County, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a news release.

Pagano had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

Police were called to Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County early Monday morning for a report of an assault. A 54-year-old woman working at the hospital was set on fire in a breakroom, Musella said, and her attacker, Pagano, had fled the hospital.

Authorities also said Pagano struck the woman with a wrench during the attack.

The woman suffered third-degree burns to her upper body, face and hands, as well as gashes to her head that required stitching. She was treated in the hospital's emergency room before being transported to another medical facility for additional treatment.

She was in stable condition Wednesday, Musella said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Hackensack Police Department, West Deptford Police Department, Hammonton Police Department, Waterford Township Police Department, Winslow Township Police Department, State Park Police, Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the investigation.

