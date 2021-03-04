 Skip to main content
Welfare check results in arrest of Wildwood mother for drugs, child endangerment, police say
Welfare check results in arrest of Wildwood mother for drugs, child endangerment, police say

WILDWOOD — A welfare check resulted in the arrest of a mother Tuesday, police said.

The events unfolded after Wildwood police were asked to assist in a welfare check of several small children by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Glenwood Avenue, where Lisa Jane Griner, 28, was found unconscious and displaying signs consistent with an opioid overdose, police said. Griner is the mother of three children ages 8, 7 and 1.

After officers noticed Griner's symptoms, they administered naloxone, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. Wildwood Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene shortly after.

Griner was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency has taken temporary custody of Griner's three children.

