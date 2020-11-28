‘We don’t police. We pray.’: Atlantic City police chaplains serve residents, officers in crisis

Like McCoy, Bishop Robert F. Hargrove II, president of the Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and Vicinity, has been with the program since the beginning.

Born and raised in the resort, he’s helped during domestic violence situations and death notifications, he said, working as an extension for police who sometimes have to quickly move on to the next emergency call.

“So the chaplain can do it and we can stay,” Hargrove said. “We bring a calm over the community while the officers do their job.”

The chaplains also have a station-house adjustment program for city youth charged with low-level, nonviolent crimes. If officials, parents and victims agree, a juvenile can complete a 90-day program that includes mentorship on the weekends, community service, anger management and essay-writing. If they comply, charges against them can be dropped.

But they’re also working when there isn’t an emergency, focusing on community outreach.