WATCH NOW: Video shows chaotic minutes before Vineland police fatally shoot backhoe driver

Several officers encountered Gonzalez operating the backhoe about 5 a.m. and tried to stop him for about a half hour, without success.

While officers tried to stop him, Vineland police Sgt. Louis Platania fired his weapon, fatally wounding Gonzalez.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

“Gonzalez caused extensive damage to several residences and vehicles, including two police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied civilian vehicle,” the Attorney General’s Office said last month.

One cellphone video showed Gonzalez turning over a vehicle, and another showed a vehicle on its side with smoke coming from it up against the front steps of a home. A different cellphone video showed Gonzalez ramming a police car.

Surveillance video from one house showed Gonzalez driving in the front yard and damaging landscaping decorations. Different video from what appeared to be the same home showed Gonzalez ramming the backhoe into the side of the house before driving off with police in pursuit.