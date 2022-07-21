WATCH NOW: Ex-Pennsylvania teacher arrested in Atlantic City child luring sting

ATLANTIC CITY — A retired Pennsylvania Catholic high school teacher is accused of attempting to lure a child in the city, police said Thursday.

Geraldo Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, Bucks County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.

Police said they were assisted by a concerned citizen who posed as an underage child on social media and was contacted by Colapinto. Colapinto then attempted to lure the citizen and engage him in sexual conduct.

The concerned citizen confronted Colapinto and notified Atlantic City police.

At 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, police made contact with the citizen and Colapinto, and the citizen provided officers with screen shots and detailed information of communication between Colapinto and an individual claiming to be a 15-year-old boy, police said.

Following the investigation, Colapinto was arrested. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Colapinto is a retired math teacher from Holy Ghost Prep in Bensalem, Bucks County. He taught four decades at the school and retired in 2021, the school's director of communications, Bill Doherty, told the Inquirer.

Holy Ghost Principal Kevin Burke sent a message to people involved with the school announcing "deeply disheartening and troubling news" about Colapinto's arrest in the city.

“We have no knowledge of any alleged misconduct by Mr. Colapinto during his tenure at the school," Burke wrote. "However, given our knowledge of recent events and the current allegations, we will make the appropriate reporting to the authorities and will fully cooperate with any investigation into the alleged misconduct."

Colapinto's confrontation by the citizen and arrest by police were captured on YouTube by a group who use social media to expose alleged predators. The channel, which goes by MrWEB, livestreamed for 33 minutes, garnering more than 8,400 views as of Thursday evening.

The confrontation occurred in the lobby of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, and the group walked Colapinto outside the casino. The group told Colapinto he was talking to a kid at first, but the group was made aware of the conversation and took over the chat 20 minutes before the encounter. They confirmed Colapinto knowingly sent messages to a person posing as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr, an LGBTQ dating app.

In the video, Colapinto claims he thought the profile was fake and didn't believe the person was 15. He also denied he intended to meet for a sexual encounter. The men also accused Colapinto of sending a nude photo, which Colapinto admitted doing. Colapinto also admitted asking for a nude photo.

After police arrived, Colapinto and the accusers were separated for questioning. A short time later, police are shown handcuffing Colapinto and assisting him into a vehicle.