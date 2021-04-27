 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Attorney General's Office releases footage from fatal police-involved shooting in Buena Vista
Attorney General's Office releases footage from fatal police-involved shooting in Buena Vista

Attorney General's Office releases footage from fatal police involved shooting in Buena Vista

Video shows the police shooting of Roy K. Jackel Jr., 41, of Wildwood Crest, in Buena Vista Township on April 5.

 Nicholas Huba

The Attorney General's Office has released a video from a police involved shooting in Buena Vista Township earlier this month.

The Attorney General's Office has released video footage from a police-involved shooting in Buena Vista Township earlier this month.

On April 5, Roy K. Jackel Jr., 41, of Wildwood Crest, died after he was shot by Sgt. David Jernegan of the Franklin Township Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. near Cumberland Avenue and Oak Road, according to the preliminary investigation. Video of the shooting can be found here.

The incident remains under investigation by the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, according to officials.

Franklin Township officers initially responded as mutual aid to a motor vehicle crash involving Jackel at Cumberland and Tuckahoe roads.

While officers were responding to the crash, Jackel fled from the scene into a wooded area but subsequently returned, entered an unoccupied marked police car and drove away.

After a brief pursuit, Jackel stopped, exited the vehicle, and ran toward the officers with his arms behind his back while ignoring commands to show his hands, authorities said in a statement.

As Jackel approached, Jernegan fired his gun and struck Jackel.

Officers provided medical assistance to Jackel until emergency medical personnel arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:11 p.m.

The video released by the Attorney General's Office was recorded from mobile video recorders in police vehicles. There is no body camera footage of the incident.

