WATCH NOW: Attorney General's Office releases footage from fatal police-involved shooting in Buena Vista

The Attorney General's Office has released video footage from a police-involved shooting in Buena Vista Township earlier this month.

On April 5, Roy K. Jackel Jr., 41, of Wildwood Crest, died after he was shot by Sgt. David Jernegan of the Franklin Township Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. near Cumberland Avenue and Oak Road, according to the preliminary investigation. Video of the shooting can be found here.

The incident remains under investigation by the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, according to officials.

Franklin Township officers initially responded as mutual aid to a motor vehicle crash involving Jackel at Cumberland and Tuckahoe roads.

While officers were responding to the crash, Jackel fled from the scene into a wooded area but subsequently returned, entered an unoccupied marked police car and drove away.

After a brief pursuit, Jackel stopped, exited the vehicle, and ran toward the officers with his arms behind his back while ignoring commands to show his hands, authorities said in a statement.