WATCH NOW: Atlantic County Prosecutor ask for help in identifying witness of Pleasantville homicide

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced his office’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for help in identifying a supposed witness to the homicide of a man in Pleasantville on the morning of Nov. 13.

The person killed, Ivan Smith, was a 41-year-old man from Somers Point, according to a Sunday news release issued by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. He was found lying with a gunshot wound near 914 N. Main St.

Pleasantville police officers were alerted to a shooting in the area at about 9:19 a.m. by both a shot-spotter alert and a 911 call. Medical personnel who responded were unable to resuscitate Smith with CPR, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Photographs and videos of the supposed witness can be found on the website of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at acpo.org.

The Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville Police Department are holding “an active and cooperative investigation” into the incident.

The news release urged anyone with information about the supposed witness to provide it to the Major Crimes Unit by calling the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at (609) 909-7200, or anonymously, via Crime Stoppers Atlantic County at (609) 652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS). People can also visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.

