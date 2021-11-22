 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Atlantic County Prosecutor ask for help in identifying witness of Pleasantville homicide
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Atlantic County Prosecutor ask for help in identifying witness of Pleasantville homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Ivan Smith murder

Person of interest in the murder of Ivan Smith on November 13 in Pleasantville. 

Atlantic County Prosecutor ask for help in identifying witness of Pleasantville homicide

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced his office’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for help in identifying a supposed witness to the homicide of a man in Pleasantville on the morning of Nov. 13.

The person killed, Ivan Smith, was a 41-year-old man from Somers Point, according to a Sunday news release issued by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. He was found lying with a gunshot wound near 914 N. Main St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pleasantville police officers were alerted to a shooting in the area at about 9:19 a.m. by both a shot-spotter alert and a 911 call. Medical personnel who responded were unable to resuscitate Smith with CPR, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Photographs and videos of the supposed witness can be found on the website of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at acpo.org.

The Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville Police Department are holding “an active and cooperative investigation” into the incident.

The news release urged anyone with information about the supposed witness to provide it to the Major Crimes Unit by calling the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at (609) 909-7200, or anonymously, via Crime Stoppers Atlantic County at (609) 652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS). People can also visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tear gas fired in protests against Sudan military deal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News