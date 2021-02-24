 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Atlantic City police officers help deliver baby
WATCH NOW: Atlantic City police officers help deliver baby

Atlantic City Police Department
Nicholas Huba

ATLANTIC CITY — Two police officers helped deliver a baby girl while on duty Saturday, the department said Wednesday.

Officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were leaving AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Pacific Avenue when a vehicle pulled behind them, police said in a news release. After the driver told Taing and Peyton her friend needed immediate medical attention, the officers went to the passenger side of the vehicle and saw the woman had just given birth.

“The officers could clearly see movement from inside the woman’s stretch pants and hear the baby crying,” the release states.

Taing removed the baby and wrapped her in a jacket while medical personnel arrived to cut the umbilical cord, which was initially roped around the baby’s neck.

Peyton pinched the cord while Taing carried the baby into the emergency room for evaluation.

Both the mother and the baby, Anna, are doing well, police said.

