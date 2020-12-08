Warrant leads to five arrests, recovery of drugs, gun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested five people and recovered drugs, a gun, money and drug paraphernalia, the department said Tuesday.
Officers executed a search warrant at a property in the first block of South Florida Avenue after a months-long investigation into resident complaints regarding drug sales, police said in a news release. The target, 35-year-old Justin Suarez, of Atlantic City, was arrested with two other men and two women. Detectives also recovered a loaded handgun, 463 grams of marijuana, 310 bags of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, more than $3,400 and materials used in the distribution of narcotics.
The others arrested were Chelsea Mora, 27, of Absecon; Keith Potter, 58, of Galloway Township; Zachary Russell, 46, of Atlantic City; and Sierra Self, 27, of Atlantic City.
They were each charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering. Mora and Self additionally were charged with contempt of court, and Suarez additionally was charged with maintaining a drug production facility.
All five were released on summonses pending court.
