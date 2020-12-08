 Skip to main content
Warrant leads to five arrests, recovery of drugs, gun in Atlantic City
Warrant leads to five arrests, recovery of drugs, gun in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Department

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested five people and recovered drugs, a gun, money and drug paraphernalia, the department said Tuesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in the first block of South Florida Avenue after a months-long investigation into resident complaints regarding drug sales, police said in a news release. The target, 35-year-old Justin Suarez, of Atlantic City, was arrested with two other men and two women. Detectives also recovered a loaded handgun, 463 grams of marijuana, 310 bags of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, more than $3,400 and materials used in the distribution of narcotics.

The others arrested were Chelsea Mora, 27, of Absecon; Keith Potter, 58, of Galloway Township; Zachary Russell, 46, of Atlantic City; and Sierra Self, 27, of Atlantic City.

They were each charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering. Mora and Self additionally were charged with contempt of court, and Suarez additionally was charged with maintaining a drug production facility.

All five were released on summonses pending court.

