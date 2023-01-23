Warrant issued for Ocean County man accused of car burglary

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Barnegat man accused of burglarizing a car at a local apartment complex.
Quaison M. Ellis, 24, is wanted for burglary, criminal mischief and theft, police said on Monday. The Police Detective Bureau issued his warrant on Jan. 18.
Police were investigating the burglary that happened last September, in which officers responded to the Stafford Park Apartments after a report was received of someone breaking into a car.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
