Waretown man sentenced for illegal firearms, fake ID offenses

TRENTON — An Ocean County man will spend 12 years and one month in prison for illegally carrying a short-barreled rifle, silencer and several fake badges of federal agencies.
U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan sentenced Jeffrey Backlund, 57, in federal court on Monday.
Backlund, of Waretown, pleaded guilty in April to unlawful possession of firearms not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said on Monday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha K. Nye represented the federal government in the case.
Police were led to Backlund's gun after responding to a domestic disturbance call.
During a search warrant on Sept. 6, 2020, police found multiple firearms and fake identification badges for federal agencies at Backlund's residence.
At the home, a short-barreled, AR-style rifle without a serial number or brand name was located, Sellinger said, citing court documents.
The weapon was made privately and had a barrel over approximately 10 inches, according to the criminal complaint.
A silencer was attached to the gun, according to court records.
Given its features, Backlund was to register the items with the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record under the National Firearms Act, but failed to do so, records say.
Police also found two, bi-fold wallets holding special agent credentials for the FBI with Backlund's picture and personal information, according to court records. Additionally, the wallets had inside fraudulent badges for the U.S. Marshals, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, records say.
Backlund's intentions for the illegal items were not clear on Monday.
