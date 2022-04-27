Waretown man pleads guilty to firearm possession, illegal ID card charges

A Waretown man admitted in court Wednesday to illegally possessing a gun, silencer and fake law enforcement agency badges, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Jeffrey Backlund, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court before U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan to unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as well as unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card, Sellinger said in a news release.

Authorities found the firearm, described as a short-barreled, AR-style .223 caliber rifle, and a silencer while executing a search warrant Sept. 6, 2020, following a domestic disturbance call. The gun did not have a serial number or branding to identify it, Sellinger said.

Backlund also did not register the items with the National Firearms register, as is required by the National Firearms Act, Sellinger said.

Additionally, authorities discovered two wallets holding an FBI special agent identification card with Backlund’s picture and personal information, a U.S. Marshals service badge, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent badge and a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent badge.

Each was deemed to be fake, and Backlund had no authority to have any of them, Sellinger said.

The charge of possessing firearms not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000. The charge of unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Backlund is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13.

