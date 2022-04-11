Waretown man charged with distributing narcotics

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — A Waretown man has been charged with distributing drugs following a search of his home last week, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Monday.
Authorities seized fentanyl and oxycodone pills, marijuana, rifles, shotguns and a .22-caliber handgun from the home of Jeffrey Miliukas, 58, on Thursday, Billhimer said in a news release.
Miliukas’ home was the target of a search warrant as part of a joint investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, State Police and the Barnegat and Waretown police departments. Authorities were conducting a multi-agency investigation into the illegal distribution of pain medications in the area, Billhimer said.
Miliukas was charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, possession of weapons while committing a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons pending court.
