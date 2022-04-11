 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waretown man charged with distributing narcotics

  • 0
Jeffrey Miliukas

Miliukas

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — A Waretown man has been charged with distributing drugs following a search of his home last week, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Monday.

Authorities seized fentanyl and oxycodone pills, marijuana, rifles, shotguns and a .22-caliber handgun from the home of Jeffrey Miliukas, 58, on Thursday, Billhimer said in a news release.

Miliukas’ home was the target of a search warrant as part of a joint investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, State Police and the Barnegat and Waretown police departments. Authorities were conducting a multi-agency investigation into the illegal distribution of pain medications in the area, Billhimer said.

Miliukas was charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, possession of weapons while committing a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons pending court.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Residents returning to Kyiv region find total devastation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News