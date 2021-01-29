 Skip to main content
Wanted Tuckerton man found in Atlantic City
Wanted Tuckerton man found in Atlantic City

Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

A wanted Tuckerton man on Thursday was located in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals after shooting a Little Egg Harbor man three weeks ago, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced in a news release.

Donald Rutter, 61, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for his role in the Jan. 5 shooting of 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis.

About 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Little Egg Harbor Township Police officers responded to Jarvis Marine for a 911 call related to someone being shot. The officers found Jarvis with a gunshot wound in his midsection, Billhimer said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. and has since been released and is recovering from his injuries.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit revealed Rutter as the shooter, Billhimer said. The Major Crime Unit, High Tech Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey State Park Police, United States Marshals Service, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Tuckerton Police Department were unsuccessful in locating him after combing through the surrounding area in the immediate aftermath. Rutter was eventually located in Atlantic City and taken into custody without incident.

"I am extremely thankful for the outstanding teamwork exhibited by all the law enforcement agencies involved in locating Rutter," Billhimer said in the release. "This is a prime example of law enforcement at its best, with our partners at the local, county, state, and federal levels coming together - working tirelessly for more than three weeks - to capture a fugitive from justice."

Rutter was taken to the Ocean County jail.

