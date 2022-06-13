Wanted man stole from Brigantine church twice, police say

BRIGANTINE — A pair of warrants have been issued for a North Jersey man accused of burglarizing and stealing from St. Thomas Parish in Brigantine, police said Monday.

Quentin Hunt, of South Orange, Essex County, twice allegedly stole money from the church in May and January 2020, police said.

City police on May 23 were called to the church, in the 300 block of Eighth Street South, following witness reports that during the previous day, a person threw a rock through a church window and took cash. Through the investigation, Hunt was determined to be the suspect, police said.

Additional evidence linked Hunt to a Jan. 12, 2020, burglary at the church, in which cash was also stolen, police said.

Hunt is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of criminal mischief, police said.

Information on both cases can be reported to city police detectives by calling 609-266-7600.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

