Wanted man found concealing drugs, North Wildwood police say

NORTH WILDWOOD — A wanted Wildwood man was found in the city carrying drugs and cash, city police said on Tuesday.
Nelson Lopez, 53, was seen riding a bicycle on Surf Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 9 without a headlight on.
Lopez turned onto a side street and changed directions several times before an officer stopped him, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Lopez was arrested because of an active warrant out of Wildwood, police said.
Lopez was also found with a satchel containing cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash. Seventy-five bags of heroin were also found under his genital area, police said.
Lopez is charged with distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on a warrant and taken to the Cape May County jail, police said.
Lopez also was cited for failure to equip his bicycle with lights, police said.
