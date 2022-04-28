Wanted Delaware men captured in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — Two wanted men facing charges in Delaware were arrested during a traffic stop in the city Wednesday night, police said.

Kevin Carter, 32, and Javiel Rivera, 30, both of Wilmington, were taken to the Cape May County jail in preparation to be transported to Delaware, police said.

A detective from the police department witnessed a white Dodge Ram construction truck in an area with multiple construction sites that have been burglary targets. The vehicle then stopped at the intersection of Fifth and Atlantic avenues, when Rivera, the passenger, exited the vehicle briefly, police said.

The detective stopped the vehicle, finding Carter pretending to be asleep behind the wheel, police said.

Carter was charged with being a fugitive from justice from Delaware. He was sought by Delaware authorities for a fraud charge out of New Castle County, police said.

Rivera provided a fake name to city police and was wanted from Wilmington for aggravated assault, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.