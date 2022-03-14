Wanted Bridgeton man grabbed officer's gun during arrest, police say

BRIDGETON — A city man attempted to seize a police officer's gun when authorities attempted to arrest him early Monday morning.
Officers attempted to arrest Terrance Holman, 27, for an outstanding warrant shortly before 4:30 a.m. when he grabbed the firearm in an attempt to disarm the officer. Holman was charged with contempt, resisting arrest and disarming a law enforcement officer, police said.
Holman was sent to the Cumberland County Jail following his arrest, police said.
