Wanted Atlantic City man arrested with stolen handgun

An Atlantic City man who was wanted for a domestic violence incident was arrested while in possession of a handgun Monday, police said.
At 11:07 a.m., Officer Marquez Jones observed Rakiy Newsome walking eastbound in the area of Florida and Fairmont avenues. Jones recognized Newsome as a suspected wanted from a previous domestic violence incident that occurred July 31, police said.
During the detention, Newsome was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and was arrested without incident, police said. The handgun was fitted with a high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets. The gun had been reported stolen from South Carolina, police said.
Newsome, 20, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, and receiving stolen property.
Newsome is being lodged at Atlantic County jail.
