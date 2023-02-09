ATLANTIC CITY — A city man wanted for his role in an armed robbery that occurred in October in Absecon was one of two arrested earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Jaquil Reynolds, 23, was arrested with a handgun following a surveillance operation Feb. 2 on North Delaware Avenue. Also arrested was Islamiyah Abdur-Rahman, 38, of Atlantic City, who was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Reynolds was charged with three counts possession of CDS and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a public school, money laundering and contempt of court.

Reynolds is being held in the Atlantic County jail, and Abdur-Rahman was released on a summons pending court.

Detectives were surveilling a home in the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue looking for Reynolds.

Police saw Reynolds exit the residence and enter a vehicle. Detectives converged on the vehicle and interrupted a suspected drug transaction between Reynolds and Abdur-Rahman, police said.

Detectives secured the residence and executed a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of a 9mm handgun fitted with a large-capacity magazine. Detectives also recovered more than 200 wax folds of heroin, nearly 300 grams of packaged marijuana, several hundred prescription pills and $2,600 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, police said.

Atlantic City man arrested for armed robbery in Absecon ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery while he was walking in th…

On Nov. 7, police arrested Douglas DeBerry, of Atlantic City, for his part in the Oct. 28 Absecon robbery.

Absecon police, in a prior report, said officers were called to the Clayton Mill Run Apartment Complex on New Road about 2 a.m. for a home invasion. Officers learned a man forced himself into an apartment and confronted a sleeping tenant with a handgun.

Shortly after DeBerry was arrested, police developed more information and determined Reynolds was involved, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. A warrant had been out for Reynolds' arrest since.

The investigation was led by Detective Eric Evans with assistance from Detectives Alberto Valles, Christopher Dodson and James Barrett. Sgt. James Herbert supervised the investigation.