Volunteers rebuild Pleasantville home after family lost everything in 2017 blaze

Morales said he tries not to remember the fire, but it’s “something that stays in your head.”

As the flames spread through the house the morning of Oct. 24, 2017, Morales and his then 5-year-old son had to escape through a second-floor porch. The jump left Morales with a broken leg, in addition to burns and damage to his eyes from the smoke and flames, while his son was treated for smoke inhalation.

City fire Capt. Eric Moran responded to the fire but also has seen the property during its reconstruction.

“Ultimately, the way they rebuilt this house was actually amazing — you would have never guessed that the building was on fire,” Moran said. “When we would come back from alarm calls and we would pass by, we’d actually see the progress. I was really glad to see that they were able to do what they did with what was there.”

Rick Cahall, a general contractor from Estell Manor, has known Burke for well over a decade and volunteered to help. The first time he walked around the home, he said, “everything was just gone, completely decimated.”