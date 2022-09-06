Voltacos restaurant in O.C. to close after nearly 70 years: Briefs

Voltacos, an Ocean City restaurant that has served Italian cuisine to locals and visitors for 69 years, will close Oct. 9.

The restaurant announced its closing date on its Facebook page.

"We hope we may have touched your lives like so many of you have touched ours," the post read.

The owners didn't note a reason for closing the restaurant, only calling the move a "not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," adding that the owners, the Taccarino Family, are "finishing things on our terms."

The owners said in their post they'll cherish the crowds that have filled their restaurant, all while growing closer to the staff members behind the counter who helped keep the business alive for almost seven decades.

"We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic about our future," the restaurant's Facebook post read.

Home health aide in Brigantine charged: A home health aide assigned to a 90-year-old in Brigantine faces charges for allegedly costing the client about $26,000 in losses from fraudulent transactions.

Shaquana R. Lyle, of Irvington, Essex County, is charged with credit card theft, fraudulent use of credit cards and theft.

The company Lyle works for has cooperated fully with investigators, city police said in a news release Monday.

Police Detective Shayne Dugan led a four-month-long investigation after claims Lyle defrauded her client by unlawfully using the 90-year-old's two debit cards were reported to police in April.

Facts about the case have been given to the state Attorney General's Office, which may consider sanctions against Lyle's caregiver license, police said.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact Dugan at 609-266-7600 ext. 273 or sdugan@brigantinebeachnj.com.

Elder fraud or other crimes should be reported to police by calling 609-266-7414.

Boat runs aground in Ocean City: The Ninth Street Beach was off limits for Labor Day beachgoers after a sailboat ran aground early Monday morning.

At about 4:01 a.m., the boat was reportedly operated by autopilot when it struck a jetty of the Ninth Street beach. It was subsequently pushed ashore, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

The boat was occupied by one sailor, who was uninjured. Only the boat's rudder was damaged, Bergen said.

The Ninth Street beach was closed Monday so the boat could be towed, Bergen said.