A Virginia woman admitted driving high on fentanyl in a fatal Garden State Parkway crash in 2020, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Michelle Roselli, 36, pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan to vehicular homicide, assault by auto and driving under the influence, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The crash killed Tri Nguyen, 66, and injured Thy Duong, 51, both of Berkeley Township.

Prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for vehicular homicide and five years for assault by auto. Those terms would be served concurrently. Sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

State Police said Roselli was intoxicated when she was driving near mile marker 64 southbound on Jan. 26, 2020, and her car drifted into another lane, striking a Toyota Scion.

Prisoner gets 60-year sentence for human trafficking conviction MAYS LANDING — A current inmate from Atlantic City was sentenced to 60 years in state prison…

The Scion, which was driven by Kathy Nguyen, 32, of Bayville, struck several trees. Bother Tri Nguyen, Duong and a minor were also inside the car. They all were taken initially to Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township.

Tri Nguyen and Duong were then airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township.

Tri Nguyen died from his injuries Feb. 20, 2020. Duong remains in rehab due to the crash, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Troopers said Roselli was unable to perform field sobriety tests, leading to her being charged with driving under the influence. A blood test ordered through a search warrant registered 8.6 nanograms of fentanyl in her system.

Roselli surrendered to State Police at their Galloway Township barracks on March 20, 2020, the Prosecutor's Office said.