top story

Virginia man arrested in Wildwood, accused of peeking into windows

WILDWOOD — A Virginia man was arrested after several homeowners accused him of peeking through their windows late at night, police said Thursday.

Jose Lopez-Feliciano, 38, of Hopewell, Prince George County, is charged with two fourth-degree counts of peering into dwellings and places, police said.

Lopez-Feliciano was caught by two homeowners in the 100 east block of Glenwood Avenue allegedly looking through their windows between midnight at 2 a.m. Sunday. While officers combing the area could not find a perpetrator, a suspect description, direction in which he was said to have fled and partial vehicle registration were gathered, police said.

The following night, officers stopped the suspect's car around 2 a.m., with Lopez-Feliciano driving. Evidence during the traffic stop gave officers probable cause to arrest him for the window incidents, police said.

People are also reading…

Lopez-Feliciano was issued a summons and released after his arrest, police said.

Wildwood Police Logo

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

